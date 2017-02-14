MDHHS Orders McLaren Flint to comply with action to address Legionella risk
LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services today issued an Order under the Public Health Code requiring McLaren Flint Hospital to immediately correct conditions in its facility to reduce the risk of future exposure to Legionella at the hospital.
