Man's statement on death of woman found near river can't be used at trial

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that statements made to police by a man who is accused of killing a Homer Township woman who was found strangled and beaten along the banks of the Flint River in 2015 cannot be used in the man's looming jury trial. John E. Barritt, 47, is charged with first-degree murder, carjacking, second-degree arson, fourth-degree arson and tampering with evidence in the April 15 slaying of Amy Wienski.

