Man's statement on death of woman found near river can't be used at trial
The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that statements made to police by a man who is accused of killing a Homer Township woman who was found strangled and beaten along the banks of the Flint River in 2015 cannot be used in the man's looming jury trial. John E. Barritt, 47, is charged with first-degree murder, carjacking, second-degree arson, fourth-degree arson and tampering with evidence in the April 15 slaying of Amy Wienski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Feb 5
|Dia51
|15
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Feb 4
|Vickiegale
|294
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 1
|Asia Aaron
|91
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC