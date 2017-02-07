Man sentenced for stealing from charities
A Burton man was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation for stealing thousands of dollars from Flint area charity poker fundraisers. 56 year old Todd West plead guilty to one count of larceny by false pretenses of $1,000 to $20,000.
