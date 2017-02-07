Man pleads to role in ring responsibl...

Man pleads to role in ring responsible for at least 20 robberies

A man has admitted in federal court to his role in an armed robbery ring that struck Flint-area businesses more than 20 times. Khevin Jones pleaded guilty Feb. 1 to using or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, according to Flint U.S. District Court documents.

