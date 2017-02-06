Man found dead inside produce truck after crashing through gate at home
A man was found dead Monday afternoon inside a produce truck after it crashed through the gate at a home on the city's south side. Flint police and Michigan State Police were called out around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6 to Pingree and Aitken avenues where a truck had crashed into the fence.
