Man charged over allegations of beaten, malnourished dogs

A 52-year-old man faces an animal cruelty charge after two dogs were allegedly found beaten and malnourished in Flint by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies over the weekend. Lavelle Gullette, of Flint, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, by Genesee District Judge Nathaniel C. Perry on one count of animals abandoning/cruelty to 2 or 3 animals, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.