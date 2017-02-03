Man caught with liquor, pistol while ...

Man caught with liquor, pistol while on release back in federal custody

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MLive.com

A Flint man is back in federal custody after officers found him last week in a car on the highway with an open fifth of alcohol and a semi-automatic pistol. Derrick Louis Kidd, 25, was on supervised release when a Michigan State Trooper found him sitting in the driver's seat of a disabled vehicle with the alcohol and gun on the side of eastbound I-69 on Thursday, Jan. 26, court documents said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr see the light 20,809
Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07) 12 hr Dia51 15
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Sat Vickiegale 294
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 1 Asia Aaron 91
News Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl... Jan 30 CRD 1
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec '16 natureboy 5
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,586,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC