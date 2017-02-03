Man caught with liquor, pistol while on release back in federal custody
A Flint man is back in federal custody after officers found him last week in a car on the highway with an open fifth of alcohol and a semi-automatic pistol. Derrick Louis Kidd, 25, was on supervised release when a Michigan State Trooper found him sitting in the driver's seat of a disabled vehicle with the alcohol and gun on the side of eastbound I-69 on Thursday, Jan. 26, court documents said.
