Legislators push to end tax on femini...

Legislators push to end tax on feminine hygiene products

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WPMT-TV York

A woman stocks sanitary towels in Caracas on February 2, 2015. The shortage of food and different products in Venezuela has worsened in 2015, and diapers are some of the most valued goods, for which people queue since daybreak when there is a rumor they are arriving to a certain store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr democrat 20,852
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... 19 hr lol 8
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 20 Philbert 3
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 20 Philbert 3
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... Feb 18 Faith 1
Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11) Feb 14 N R Tate 4
Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi... Feb 6 Save children 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC