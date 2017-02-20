Lead Levels Higher Than Flint, Michigan, in Roosevelt Island School's Water

High levels of lead were found in water samples from a classroom, library, kitchen and other sources at a Roosevelt Island public school this month, according to officials - with some tests revealing levels higher than samples taken at Flint, Michigan, during its water crisis. Eight faucets in P.S./I.S. 217, at 645 Main St., were removed after a Jan. 10 inspection revealed lead concentrations in water samples high enough to require action from the city.

