Lead Levels Higher Than Flint, Michig...

Lead Levels Higher Than Flint, Michigan, in Roosevelt Island School's Water

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

High levels of lead were found in water samples from a classroom, library, kitchen and other sources at a Roosevelt Island public school this month, according to officials - with some tests revealing levels higher than samples taken at Flint, Michigan, during its water crisis. Eight faucets in P.S./I.S. 217, at 645 Main St., were removed after a Jan. 10 inspection revealed lead concentrations in water samples high enough to require action from the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr white girls 20,804
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Wed Asia Aaron 91
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jan 30 Willie 293
News Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl... Jan 30 CRD 1
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec '16 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC