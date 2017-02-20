Lead Levels Higher Than Flint, Michigan, in Roosevelt Island School's Water
High levels of lead were found in water samples from a classroom, library, kitchen and other sources at a Roosevelt Island public school this month, according to officials - with some tests revealing levels higher than samples taken at Flint, Michigan, during its water crisis. Eight faucets in P.S./I.S. 217, at 645 Main St., were removed after a Jan. 10 inspection revealed lead concentrations in water samples high enough to require action from the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Asia Aaron
|91
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|Willie
|293
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Jan 30
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC