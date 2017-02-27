Kildee says Trump's planned EPA cuts would 'gut' agency

President Donald Trump smiles while speaking to a meeting of the National Governors Association, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci President Donald Trump's plan to cut spending on domestic programs, including those at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is dangerous and "would gut the agency focused on preventing the next Flint water crisis," U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee says.

