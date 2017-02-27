Iowa State's Morris earns Big 12 Play...

Iowa State's Morris earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Iowa State senior guard Mont Morris has been named Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week after helping Iowa State to a pair of wins at Texas Tech and at home against Baylor. Morris, a Flint, Michigan, native, averaged 20.0 points and 6.5 assists as the Cyclones extended their win streak to five games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr democrat 20,857
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mon Abria Taylor 98
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... Feb 18 Faith 1
Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11) Feb 14 N R Tate 4
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC