Iowa State's Morris earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors
Iowa State senior guard Mont Morris has been named Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week after helping Iowa State to a pair of wins at Texas Tech and at home against Baylor. Morris, a Flint, Michigan, native, averaged 20.0 points and 6.5 assists as the Cyclones extended their win streak to five games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Abria Taylor
|98
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb 18
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC