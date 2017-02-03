Hundreds march in Flint to protest Trump immigration order

Around 400 people gathered together Saturday afternoon to stand with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and others they feel are threatened by executive orders signed off on by President Donald Trump. The March for Justice, organized by the Equality Caucus of Genesee County, took place days after Trump signed off on an order calling for a 90-day period barring people from entering the country from seven predominately Muslim countries.

