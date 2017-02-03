Hundreds march in Flint to protest Trump immigration order
Around 400 people gathered together Saturday afternoon to stand with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and others they feel are threatened by executive orders signed off on by President Donald Trump. The March for Justice, organized by the Equality Caucus of Genesee County, took place days after Trump signed off on an order calling for a 90-day period barring people from entering the country from seven predominately Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Sun
|Dia51
|15
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Sat
|Vickiegale
|294
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 1
|Asia Aaron
|91
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Jan 30
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC