How to Understand NYC Schools' Lead Contamination Results

Officials at the New York City Department of Education said they're close to wrapping up the latest round of testing for lead in school water, possibly by next month, with complete results following a few weeks after that. But, in the meantime, public school families have been receiving letters breaking down individual school results, with technical language and specific statistics some may find confusing.

