Gina McCarthy
The state followed federal guidelines in addressing industrial chemical contamination of a village's drinking water, but the Environmental Protection Agency gave "confusing, changing and inconsistent guidance," New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said Tuesday. At a state Senate hearing on the state's handling of PFOA contamination of the municipal water supply in Hoosick Falls, Zucker said EPA guidelines on maximum levels of the Teflon-related chemical in drinking water are intended to trigger action to reduce it, not to warn against drinking the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|melvin perez
|20,802
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Asia Aaron
|91
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Willie
|293
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Mon
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC