Getting the Lead Out Of Illinois Schools' Drinking Water Thursday, February 16
In the wake of the water crisis in Flint, Mich., a new report says lead in schools' drinking water is a pervasive problem - and it gives Illinois a D grade for policies to address the issue. The Environment America Research and Policy Center and the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG , are launching campaign called Get the Lead Out to prompt state and local officials to eliminate lead in drinking water at schools.
