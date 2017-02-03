Genesee County 911 Plans to Raise Surcharge for Residents
The 911 surcharge was placed in effect by the state in 2008. The rate has not been increased since then, but now that Genesee County 911 also handles City of Flint emergency calls, they are not making enough money for the increased call volume and the tech upgrades that are necessary.
