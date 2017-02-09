Fracking vs. Flint: The EPA has out-o...

Fracking vs. Flint: The EPA has out-of-whack priorities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Examiner

"Ensuring that all Americans have access to safe drinking water is an absolute top priority for EPA." - EPA Administrator, Gina McCarthy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr see the light 20,818
Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi... Feb 6 Save children 1
Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07) Feb 5 Dia51 15
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Feb 4 Vickiegale 294
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 1 Asia Aaron 91
News Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl... Jan 30 CRD 1
Train Jan '17 Sandy 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,741,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC