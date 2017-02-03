Foul waters: The city cannot tolerate...

Foul waters: The city cannot tolerate more PWSA failure

The latest debacle involving the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority forced about 100,000 residents to boil their drinking water from Tuesday afternoon to noon Thursday. While city officials and some experts have downplayed the risk posed by the low chlorine levels found in the water, that does not change the salient facts: PWSA was out of compliance with state standards for drinking water and much of the city was inconvenienced as a result.

