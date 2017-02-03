Foul waters: The city cannot tolerate more PWSA failure
The latest debacle involving the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority forced about 100,000 residents to boil their drinking water from Tuesday afternoon to noon Thursday. While city officials and some experts have downplayed the risk posed by the low chlorine levels found in the water, that does not change the salient facts: PWSA was out of compliance with state standards for drinking water and much of the city was inconvenienced as a result.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Vickiegale
|294
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Game on
|20,807
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 1
|Asia Aaron
|91
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Jan 30
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC