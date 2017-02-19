For African-American 'idol' Aminyan, difference is a double-edged sword
Not only was I unaware there were black "idols" in Japan, or black women who wanted to be idols in Japan - turns out, I didn't know what an idol actually was. You'd think that after 13 years of hearing the word if not every day, then damn near, that I would get its meaning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|7 hr
|Philbert
|3
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|7 hr
|Philbert
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Sat
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Feb 5
|Dia51
|15
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC