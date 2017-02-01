Flint Residents Sue EPA for $772M in ...

Flint Residents Sue EPA for $772M in Class Action

Read more: FindLaw

Jan Burgess, a Flint, Michigan resident, is the named plaintiff in a class action lawsuit filed against the USA on behalf of over 1,700 residents of city alleging the Environmental Protection Agency failed to protect them from the Flint Water Crisis. Shockingly, the city still suffers from water problems today, but that has not stopped residents from seeking relief for the damages and injuries already suffered.

Flint, MI

