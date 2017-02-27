Flint residents must start paying for water they still can't drink without a filter

Residents in Flint, Mich., are about to start paying the full cost of their water again, even though what's flowing from their taps has yet to be declared safe to drink without an approved filter. On Wednesday, state officials will end a program that has helped pay residents' bills since a series of ill-fated decisions by state-appointed emergency managers left the city's water system contaminated with lead.

