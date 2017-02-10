Flint Police Need Help Identifying Pe...

Flint Police Need Help Identifying Person Of Interest In Fatal Shooting At Auto Zone [VIDEO]

Look closely folks. Do you recognize the guy in the photo above? Flint Police are calling him a 'person of interest' in association with fatal shooting at a Flint business on January 26th of this year.

