Flint mayor says meeting with Gov. Snyder left her feeling "disappointment and anger"

"My emotions went between disappointment and anger," says Mayor Weaver of meeting with Gov. Snyder, "and I don't know which one I had more ofa because I thought it was important to this community that those credits continue." Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she felt "anger and disappointment" after a meeting with the governor this week, where he rejected her request to continue state credits on city water bills.

