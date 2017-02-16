Flint mayor says meeting with Gov. Sn...

Flint mayor says meeting with Gov. Snyder left her feeling "disappointment and anger"

"My emotions went between disappointment and anger," says Mayor Weaver of meeting with Gov. Snyder, "and I don't know which one I had more ofa because I thought it was important to this community that those credits continue." Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says she felt "anger and disappointment" after a meeting with the governor this week, where he rejected her request to continue state credits on city water bills.

