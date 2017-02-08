Flint developing plan to flush lead from plumbing inside targeted homes
A city consultant is developing plans for attacking the particulate lead in Flint's water system with a familiar tool -- whole-house flushing where there have been periodic spikes in lead levels. Mayor Karen Weaver has filed a report from Cornwell Engineering Group with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, detailing recent discussions tied to corrosion control plans for the city.
