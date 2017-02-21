Flint charter school cancels class after bus hit by gunshot
Madison Academy is closed Friday, Feb. 24, after a bullet struck a Mass Transportation Authority bus carrying students from the school. Officers responded for a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. Feb. 23 after someone heard what they believed to be gunshots in the area of South Dort Highway and Cherokee Avenue on the city's southeast side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Thu
|Faith
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb 18
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC