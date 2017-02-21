Flint charter school cancels class af...

Flint charter school cancels class after bus hit by gunshot

17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Madison Academy is closed Friday, Feb. 24, after a bullet struck a Mass Transportation Authority bus carrying students from the school. Officers responded for a 911 call around 3:45 p.m. Feb. 23 after someone heard what they believed to be gunshots in the area of South Dort Highway and Cherokee Avenue on the city's southeast side.

