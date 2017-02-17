Extreme warmth should shatter records across southern Michigan
The morning has started very warm, with temperatures already in the 40s and 50s. Most areas have abundant sunshine and southwest winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|11 hr
|Faith
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 14
|ThomasA
|4
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Feb 5
|Dia51
|15
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Feb 4
|Vickiegale
|294
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC