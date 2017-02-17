Don't Fall Into This Parking Lot Trap Used by Flint-Area Predators
There have been recent reports of traps being set for females in Flint-area parking lots - don't take the bait. Human trafficking is a serious problem in Flint, Genesee County, and Mid-Michigan at large.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|1 hr
|Faith
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Mon
|Philbert
|3
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Mon
|Philbert
|3
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb 18
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC