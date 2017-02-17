DNA match ties high school shooting suspect to 2013 Popeye's robbery

A man once accused of a shooting in a high school parking lot that left seven people injured could spend up to 17 years behind bars after investigators linked his DNA to that found on a face mask used in a 2013 Popeyes restaurant robbery. In Genesee County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Judge Richard B. Yuille sentenced Rayshawn Lareese Holmes, 20, of Flint, to spend 3 to 17 years in state prison -- with nearly a year and half's worth jail credit -- for his involvement in the robbery.

