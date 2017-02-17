DNA match ties high school shooting s...

DNA match ties high school shooting suspect to 2013 Popeye's robbery

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: MLive.com

A man once accused of a shooting in a high school parking lot that left seven people injured could spend up to 17 years behind bars after investigators linked his DNA to that found on a face mask used in a 2013 Popeyes restaurant robbery. In Genesee County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Judge Richard B. Yuille sentenced Rayshawn Lareese Holmes, 20, of Flint, to spend 3 to 17 years in state prison -- with nearly a year and half's worth jail credit -- for his involvement in the robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr mexico 20,836
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 14 ThomasA 4
Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11) Feb 14 N R Tate 4
Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi... Feb 6 Save children 1
Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07) Feb 5 Dia51 15
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Feb 4 Vickiegale 294
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 1 Asia Aaron 91
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC