Dead Body Found in Produce Truck in Flint

Earlier today a man's body was found inside a produce truck on the corner of Pingree and Aitken avenues in Flint. There aren't a lot of details yet but from what we understand, the driver was heading north on Aitken when he ran into the front porch of a home.

