Consultant puts cost of Flint water plant fixes at $108 million

A consultant's final report for making improvements to Flint's water treatment plant puts the pricetag for upgrades at $108 million, slightly more than a draft report from December estimated. Dated Jan. 30, the report by engineering and construction company CDM Smith includes $37-million for the construction of two, 21-million gallon, concrete water storage tanks; $5.8 million for demolition to make room for the new storage near the Dort Highway treatment plant; more than $34 million for upgrades in pump and transfer stations; and more than $15 million for various improvements identified by condition assessments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.