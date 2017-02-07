Consultant puts cost of Flint water p...

Consultant puts cost of Flint water plant fixes at $108 million

Read more: MLive.com

A consultant's final report for making improvements to Flint's water treatment plant puts the pricetag for upgrades at $108 million, slightly more than a draft report from December estimated. Dated Jan. 30, the report by engineering and construction company CDM Smith includes $37-million for the construction of two, 21-million gallon, concrete water storage tanks; $5.8 million for demolition to make room for the new storage near the Dort Highway treatment plant; more than $34 million for upgrades in pump and transfer stations; and more than $15 million for various improvements identified by condition assessments.

Flint, MI

