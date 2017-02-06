City of Flint issues new draft charter; public comment open
Changes could soon be coming to the way the city of Flint conducts government, and if you're a resident, the city wants to hear your input. Among the changes are stronger ethics and charter enforcement provisions, eliminating the raiding of the water and sewer fund and appointing and strengthening the Office of Ombudsperson, a position the city has not had for a number of years.
