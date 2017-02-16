Centers for Disease Control finds link between Flint water and Legionnaires' disease
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported the first genetic links between Flint's water and patients diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, a bacterial outbreak that killed 12 people in 2014 and 2015. According to MLive , the CDC made the connection in late 2016 using a water sample taken from McLaren-Flint hospital in August and three samples of phlegm from patients diagnosed with the disease.
