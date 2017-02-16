CDC finds first genetic link between ...

CDC finds first genetic link between Legionnaires' outbreak, Flint water

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has discovered the first genetic links between city water and patients diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in Genesee County -- something researchers have sought throughout the Flint water crisis. But instead of closing the book on what caused the outbreak that killed 12 people in 2014 and 2015, the scientific matches instead raise new questions about whether Flint's water system was the source of the outbreak.

