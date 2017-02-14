Butt Hurt! Z Club Security Guard Shoots Himself In Ass
I know a lot of people think Valentine's Day is a pain in the butt - but this is ridiculous! According to the Flint Police Operations Facebook page , a security guard at the Z Club on Dort Highway in Flint, accidentally shot himself in the butt early this morning. Apparently the victim was pulling the gun out, when it fired.
