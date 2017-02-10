Burton Planned Parenthood clinic sees dueling rallies, pro-life vs. pro-choice

As many as 80 people in two protests stood at opposite ends of the street in Burton Saturday in protest and counter-protest to federal funding of the Planned Parenthood clinic there. The opposing protests were among 22 in 45 states Feb. 11. Pro-life supporters called on Ciongress and President Donald Trump to withdraw federal funding of Planned Parenthood and put those funds in health centers to help disadvantaged women without abortion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.