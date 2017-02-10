Burton Planned Parenthood clinic sees dueling rallies, pro-life vs. pro-choice
As many as 80 people in two protests stood at opposite ends of the street in Burton Saturday in protest and counter-protest to federal funding of the Planned Parenthood clinic there. The opposing protests were among 22 in 45 states Feb. 11. Pro-life supporters called on Ciongress and President Donald Trump to withdraw federal funding of Planned Parenthood and put those funds in health centers to help disadvantaged women without abortion.
