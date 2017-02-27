Big brownfield bills could hit a snag after income tax flop

A set of economic development bills to allow extra-large brownfield projects to capture taxes sailed through the Senate last week, but may hit turbulence in the House Tax Policy Committee. "It is no secret that the effort the other night certainly made things more complex," said House Tax Policy Chair Rep. Jim Tedder, R-Clarkston during a taping of WKAR's Off the Record last week.

