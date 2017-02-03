Attorney: Yemeni brothers to reunite with family at Dulles

An attorney for two Yemeni brothers denied entry into the U.S. under President Donald Trump's travel ban says the pair will be reunited with their family at Dulles International Airport. Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz and Tareq Aqel Mohammed Aziz are green-card holders who were traveling through Dulles on their way to Flint, Michigan, when the ban took effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.