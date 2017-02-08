An unfunded mandate we can support
Public school administrators and boards of education have complained bitterly about being inundated with unfunded state mandates, and rightly so. From what we can tell, however, a new unfunded mandate to test school drinking water for the presence of lead, at $15 to $25 a test, makes sense.
