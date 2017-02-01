Alleged robbery at Greektown Casino l...

Alleged robbery at Greektown Casino lands man back in federal custody

A Flint man's federal supervised release was revoked after he was accused of committing a robbery at a Detroit casino. Samuel S. Upchurch, 31, was on supervised release for a charge of distribution of cocaine base from a 2009 case, according to Flint U.S. District Court records.

