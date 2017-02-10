80th Anniversary Of The UAW Strike That Changed The U.S. Auto Industry Forever
Exactly 80 years ago this week, the end of the Flint, Michigan sit-down strike marked the effective beginning of the United Automobile Workers as one of the largest, most powerful labor unions in the country. The UAW formed way back in 1935, but the union picked General Motors Company 's Fisher Body Plant Number One in Flint as the place to make its first stand for worker's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Pres.Trump Deregulates water Pollution. Republi...
|Feb 6
|Save children
|1
|Looking for Christina Jolly (Oct '07)
|Feb 5
|Dia51
|15
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Feb 4
|Vickiegale
|294
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 1
|Asia Aaron
|91
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Jan 30
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan '17
|Sandy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC