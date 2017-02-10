80th Anniversary Of The UAW Strike That Changed The U.S. Auto Industry Forever

Exactly 80 years ago this week, the end of the Flint, Michigan sit-down strike marked the effective beginning of the United Automobile Workers as one of the largest, most powerful labor unions in the country. The UAW formed way back in 1935, but the union picked General Motors Company 's Fisher Body Plant Number One in Flint as the place to make its first stand for worker's rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.