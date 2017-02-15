20 rare Flint historic treasures you ...

20 rare Flint historic treasures you can see up-close

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Some of Flint's most historic treasures are located at the Sloan Museum. Click through this story to see 20 of Flint's most iconic pieces of history you can see in person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr white girls 20,804
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Wed Asia Aaron 91
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Jan 30 Willie 293
News Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl... Jan 30 CRD 1
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec '16 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC