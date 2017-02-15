20 rare Flint historic treasures you can see up-close
Some of Flint's most historic treasures are located at the Sloan Museum. Click through this story to see 20 of Flint's most iconic pieces of history you can see in person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Asia Aaron
|91
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|Willie
|293
|Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl...
|Jan 30
|CRD
|1
|Train
|Jan 10
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC