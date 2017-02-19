19-year-old gets life in prison witho...

19-year-old gets life in prison without parole for meat shop owner murder

A Flint judge has sentenced a 19-year-old to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering the owner of Stanley's Meat Market in 2015. In Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Judge Judith Fullerton sentenced Jawone Laquan Watkins of Flint to life in prison without parole after a jury convicted him of the first-degree felony murder of 66-year-old George Assaf.

