Woman killed after shooting in Flint
Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Flint -- the second homicide of the day in the city. Police responded around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 14 to the 6800 block of Cecil Drive off Carpenter Road for shots fired and found an adult woman that had been shot several times.
