With Flint water improving, officials at town hall work on convincing residents

Experts laid out evidence Wednesday, Jan. 11, that Flint's water quality is continuing to improve, but not everyone at a town hall meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, was ready to declare the city's long-running disaster over. Representatives of the city, state and federal governments said the most recent results of testing show the level of lead in Flint water is dropping, that chlorine residuals have become "excellent" and that bacteria issues have become almost non-existent.

