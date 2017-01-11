With Flint water improving, officials at town hall work on convincing residents
Experts laid out evidence Wednesday, Jan. 11, that Flint's water quality is continuing to improve, but not everyone at a town hall meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, was ready to declare the city's long-running disaster over. Representatives of the city, state and federal governments said the most recent results of testing show the level of lead in Flint water is dropping, that chlorine residuals have become "excellent" and that bacteria issues have become almost non-existent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Tue
|Sandy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec 30
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec 18
|tommy21183
|1
|Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC