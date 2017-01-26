What Can We Learn From Zika and Flint...

What Can We Learn From Zika and Flint in 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The American Journal of Managed Care

Halah is the community manager for [email protected], the online Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Southern California. A dedicated storyteller for all things public health and social justice, she writes about health literacy, the social determinants of health and patient advocacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Journal of Managed Care.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec 30 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
Was it the water, KGB, FBI or bible Trumpers? Dec '16 natureboy 1
Michigan (May '16) Dec '16 bobtherebel 2
Blumenschein reunion Nov '16 Jill 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC