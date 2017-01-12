Water Shortages and Skilled Workforce Emphasized in Industry Report

The National Institute of Building Sciences Consultative Council released its 2016 report on the building industry, highlighting solutions to impact the nation's ability to thrive economically Each year, the Council develops a Moving Forward Report to examine some of these challenges and offer findings and recommendations on how to overcome them. The summarized report becomes part of the Institute's Annual Report, which goes to the President of the United States and the U.S. Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buildings.