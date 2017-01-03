Water Act a "WIIN" for Infrastructure
Last month, in a strong display of bipartisanship in an otherwise tense post-election political climate, Congress passed the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act .[1] President Obama signed the bill into law on December 16, 2016.[2] The success of WIIN was fueled by bipartisan consensus for the improvement of the nation's water infrastructure and the need to provide federal support to Flint, Michigan and similar communities that have recently been affected by water contamination crises.
