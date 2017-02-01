Trump Executive Order impacting Flint...

Trump Executive Order impacting Flint campuses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WJRT

ABC 12 spoke with officials from U of M Flint, Kettering University and Mott Community College to find out what they're telling int'l students and faculty this week ABC 12 spoke with officials from U of M Flint, Kettering University and Mott Community College to find out what they're telling int'l students and faculty this week

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr white girls 20,804
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Wed Asia Aaron 91
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Mon Willie 293
News Davison Mayor Calls Davison Sexting Issue A 'Bl... Mon CRD 1
Train Jan 10 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec '16 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC