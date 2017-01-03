Troubadours perform worldly classics ...

Troubadours perform worldly classics at Flint elementary school

Students at Eisenhower Elementary School were visited by the Troubadours for a concert filled with worldly stories and classical music on Monday, Jan. 9. The Troubadours, a Flint Symphonic Orchestra group consisting of a string quartet and a storyteller, have been performing at schools in Genesee County for nearly 20 years. Concerts can range from themes of teamwork to self-empowerment.

