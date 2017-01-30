Tips sought, reward offered in decades-old Flint murder case

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is asking for any tips that may lead to an arrest in a 21-year-old homicide case in Flint. Andy Valdez was found dead Jan. 28, 1996 inside a blue van parked in a wooded area in the 3800 block of North Franklin in Whaley Park on the city's northeast side.

